West Fargo’s The Lights Plaza celebrates grand opening

City leaders and developers held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially add the laza to West Fargo's community owned spaces

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Lights Plaza in West Fargo is officially open.

The city hosted a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to officially add the Plaza to West Fargo’s community owned spaces. The celebration included speeches from city leaders and developers, food trucks, live music and tours of the plaza.

Some guests in attendance say the new space is unlike anything the city has had before.

“This space could have ice and outdoor spaces too, we don’t have anything like this,” said West Fargo resident, Stephanie Lauritsen. “It is just awesome what they have brought to the community. My husband lived in West Fargo his entire life and he says he feels like he is living in the middle of the cities having a venue like this.”

The plaza has 58 community events scheduled between June and August, all of which are still set to go forward with proper social distance guidelines.