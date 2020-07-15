Casselton Native Returns To The F-M Area To Open Community Pharmacy

The store will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 10.

FARGO, N.D. – After working in a pharmacy chain for about five years, Virgina Howe decided to open her own small business.

She says she has seen South Fargo growing and added that this location would be ideal for people just moving into the neighborhood as well as people from nearby areas.

Her hope is to create a sense of community, and let them know that she’s someone they can trust with their health.

“I hope to achieve that, I will become their personal pharmacist. I want that hometown feel. I want them to know me by name, I want to know them by name,” says Pharmacist at Prosperity Health Pharmacy.

