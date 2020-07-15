Vigil honors the life of Natasha Aposhian in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Plenty of people gathered outside the Grand Forks federal building to honor the life of an airman that was shot and killed while serving at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence. Airman First Class Natasha Aposhian’s family believes she was one of those victims.

On June 1st, 21-year-old Aposhian was shot and killed while in her dormitory at the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Fellow airman Julian Carlos Torres also died that day. While the investigation is ongoing, the parents of Aposhian believes the tragic event was the result of a murder-suicide.

They are now asking for answers from the Air Force. Answers like how did Torres get a gun in the dormitory? How was he able to join the Air Force when there were red flags in his past? And why did the Air Force not do more to protect Natasha?

Many others are asking for that same transparency. About 50 people were gathered outside the federal building in Grand Forks to hold a vigil to remember Aposhian’s life. While her parents were not in attendance, he sent a message to the Grand Forks group thanking them for continuing to fight for the life of his daughter.

“Although we have not received all of the answers we are looking for, Megan and I would like to thank you for your continuous love and support. This has been a devastating tragedy that we wouldn’t want any other parent to go through. We hope the Air Force will take action to prevent this from happening again. Your continued presence ensure Natasha will not be forgotten,” Brian Murray and

Unfortunately, Aposhian’s case is not the first of domestic violence within the armed forces. It helps bring to light the larger issue of abuse is handled in the military and how women, and specifically, women of color are treated.