Vikings safety Anthony Harris to play on franchise tag in 2020

Set to make just over $11M this season

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris will play on the franchise tag for the 2020 season after he was unable to reach agreement on a long-term contract extension with the team.

The Vikings placed the franchise tag on Harris in the off-season, and they had until Wednesday to negotiate a new contract for one of the top safeties in the NFL. Harris tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last year, returning one for a touchdown, and had 35 tackles in 14 starts.

Harris took to social media earlier this off-season to express his desire to remain in Minnesota long-term, and let his agency handle contract negotiations. There were rumors earlier in the off-season the Vikings tagged him to start talks for a potential trade, but those never materialized.

Harris is set to make a little more than $11 million at safety for the Vikings in 2020.

The Vikings are set to start Training Camp at the end of the month as the NFL and the players’ union remain in talks over health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and potentially eliminating preseason games.