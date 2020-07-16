14-year-old boy killed in Douglas County crash

CARLOS, Minn.–A bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County has been identified as a 14 year old Miltona boy.

Blake Nohre was pronounced dead at the scene.

14 year old Nick Lambertson of Alexandria was flown to a Minneapolis hospital

Investigators say the third bicyclist was not hurt.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road nine near Carlos.

An SUV was heading the same way as three bikers and collided with two of them.

The driver involved in the crash, a 24-year-old Parkers Prairie man, is cooperating with police.

A cause is under investigation.

A GoFundMe for the Nohre family can be found here.