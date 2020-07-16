Block 9 partners reveal official name of community plaza

The community plaza has been named Broadway Square.

FARGO, N.D.–The Block 9 partners got together Thursday morning to reveal the name of the community plaza.

The public-private partnership, made up of the Kilbourne Group, R.D. Offutt Company and the City of Fargo, announced Broadway Square as the official name.

The Block 9 partners also revealed the logo and introduced the Block 9 plaza manager, Ana Rusness-Peterson.

Once construction on Broadway Square is completed, the Fargo Park District will officially take control of the plaza.

The Fargo Park District along with the Block 9 partners have scheduled events to celebrate The Square throughout the day.

More information can be found here.