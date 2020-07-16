ND Pro Marijuana Group Makes Final Push to Get Signatures for petition

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota for Freedom of Cannabis Act set up in front of West Acres to collect signatures before the July 22nd deadline

Anyone signing their name also were able to take home a free t shirt or wristband.

The group is aiming to get 30 thousand signatures.

“Last count we were, last lose count we were pretty close. So we’re just trying hard to make that final push and do it as safe as possible,” says petitioner Kim Dominiak.

There will be more petition events this weekend in Fargo and Devils Lake. The link to upcoming events can be found here.