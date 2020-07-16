NDHSAA Gives Fall Sports A Go

Board of Directors approved a fall sports season on video conference call

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The NDHSAA Board of Directors provided some good news for athletes, families and coaches on Thursday approving to start the fall sports season on time.

The board plans to host all events on its calendar, leaving it up to the individual school districts whether or not they want to participate or not.

The Return to Competition Committee plans to meet on July 24th to approve a draft of guidelines.

The announcement comes two days after North Dakota officials let local school districts to offer in-person classes, virtual instruction or take hybrid approach.

The winter and spring sports season was suspended on March 13th.