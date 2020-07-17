Concordia Football’s Horan: “MIAC competition will be on even playing field” with No Non-Conference

Wisconsin-Lacrosse, Wisconsin-Whitewater games canceled

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The MIAC has followed the lead of many power five conferences in terms of a football season, eliminating the non-conference schedule come the fall. The decision leaves Concordia with a delayed start and just seven games to play.

The cobbers usually play two non-conference games, one home and one away. This year, one of the top ten teams in all of division three, Wisconsin-Lacrosse was set to come to Moorhead.

The road trip to play the six-time national champions, Wisconsin-Whitewater is also eliminated leaving the conference home opener against St. John’s on September 19th as week one.

Head coach Terry Horan says missing those two voids presents a challenge, everyone in the conference enters on an even playing field.

“The nice thing about non conference games from a physicality standpoint is you get your kinks out, just really start getting your mojo going and to also look at your personnel, you get to play some guys and see if they can do it,” Horan said. “Find who’s going to be your best group. To really see some live bullets before you really jump into what counts and that your league. Now you’re not going to have that, but everyone is on the same playing field with that, so saying that you feel a lot more comfortable. It’s not like St. Johns is going to have two games before us you know were all coming in on the same playing field and we’ll see where were at.”

The report date for players, which was originally scheduled for August 12th, will be pushed back.