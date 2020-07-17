Crews battling blaze at Fargo City Landfill

FARGO, N.D. – Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire at the Fargo City Landfill on the 4500 block of 7th Avenue North.

Fire Crews responded around 4:30 PM Friday for a fire at the Fargo Landfill.

Crews say flames broke out because of cutting work at the landfill ignited sparks and spread to a large pile of mulch.

Crews were having trouble stopping the blaze because of a water supply issue from fire hydrants being too far away from the site.

Because of extreme wind conditions crews had to move away because of safety concerns.

The fire will be burning overnight but crews say they believe it is a safely contained and will have people on scene.