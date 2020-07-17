Former NDSU, Current L.A. Chargers QB Stick Talks NFL Off-season

Welcoming role with team heading into new season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick is getting ready for his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Stick has spent most of his time this off-season in California, however, is making some time coming back to the roots before reporting to camp.

The Chargers parted ways with long-time QB Phillip Rivers, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

That leaves Stick competing for the starting job alongside 9-year veteran Tyrod Taylor and 2020 first round pick, Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

After just getting reps in the preseason his rookie year along with many unknowns that surround this season, Stick remains optimistic about the role he’ll play once getting back on the field.

“My role is to compete and whatever that looks like, we’ll see. I got a chance to spend some time with Justin Herbert for about two-three weeks when he was out there,” Stick said. “I really enjoyed getting to know him. He’s super talented. He’s strong. We’ve been doing the zoom thing for a while. We’ve got a great quarterback room again. Last year was great. Hearing Justin’s vision will be a lot of fun. It gives me the chance to teach a little bit too and be able to help him out. That’s what Tyrod did for me. That’s the dynamic you want in a quarterback room. All three guys looking out for each other. Finding a way for other people to improve. Be ready to go when the opportunity calls, I think we all have that responsibility.

Stick said he’s participated in a couple phone calls with the player’s association to stay informed as the season gets closer.