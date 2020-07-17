I-29 on-ramp closes after cement mixer overturns in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–An I-29 on-ramp was closed for more than an hour after a cement mixer overturned in Grand Forks on Friday.

Police say David Galdanez was driving a Kost Materials cement mixer when he attempted to turn onto the on-ramp from Demers Avenue to I-29 at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Galdanez was traveling too fast and failed to safely make the turn onto the ramp. The cement mixer tipped onto its side.

Galdanez was transported to Altru Hospital for his injuries. He was also cited for care required.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.