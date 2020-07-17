ND Officials Concerned About Dropping Production

The department says the concerns come from less travel and a switch to other alternative power sources.

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says he’s worried about oil production not being able to reach pre Covid-19 output.

According to data from the department, oil production dropped by 10 million barrels from April to May.

The department says the concerns come from less travel and a switch to other alternative power sources.

Officials are also concerned that if the Dakota Access Pipeline is shut down, it could drive up costs and create issues with transportation.

“If the systems shut down and producers and shippers are forced to put those barrels on rail cars and send them to Cushing or send them to the Gulf they will be at a price penalty,” North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said.