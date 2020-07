West Fargo A.D. DeCann Shares Thoughts on NDHSAA Fall Sports Decision

Fall Sports to go on as planned

FARGO, N.D. — On Thursday, the North Dakota High School Activities Association voted unanimously to start the fall sports season on time. Each school district is given the option to play or not..

With each area of the state in different situations, KVRR’s Nick Couzin talked with West Fargo athletic director Jay DeCann to get his take on where the Packers are.