Grand Forks police investigate shooting incident

Police say there is no threat to the general public.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is investigation a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning.

Police believe the incident happened in Grand Forks, but the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was discovered in East Grand Forks during a traffic stop.

It is believed that the boy was shot in the shoulder while he was driving. According to police, the incident appeared to have been an accident.

Police do not know the identity of the person who fired the gun, but say there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8027