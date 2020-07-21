Fargo Police Still Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

The SWAT team entered the house but didn't locate the suspect

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.

Officers and Red River Regional SWAT surrounded a house for hours, trying to get the suspect to come out of a house they thought the suspect was in.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 1400 block of 14 Avenue South.

Police say the people involved know each other.

A perimeter was set up around a house in the 900 block of South University Drive where the suspect was believed to be.

After giving repeated commands to come out, the SWAT team entered the house but didn’t find the suspect.

Police say they know who the suspect is but would not release any more details because they do not need the public’s help.