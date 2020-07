Police surrounding house in south Fargo after armed robbery

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has set up a perimeter around a house in the 900 block of South University Drive.

The perimeter is due to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1400 block of 14 Avenue South at approximately 1:34 p.m.

The suspect is believe to be inside the house.

Police say the people involved in the robbery do not know each other.

KVRR will update this story as more information becomes available.