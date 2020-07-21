LIVE: Celebrating Phase One Of 104-Year-Old Schoolhouse Renovation

Celebration For Nome Schoolhouse Gym Set For This Weekend

A years-long project is revitalizing a once-abandoned building and turning a small Barnes County town into an arts destination.

And this week, the women behind it are celebrating.

They’ve been renovating the 104-year-old schoolhouse in Nome, North Dakota for nearly two years.

Now, they’re ready to celebrate finishing phase one of the project, the school’s gym.

Their grand opening celebration runs from Friday, July 24th through Monday, July 28th in Nome.

They’ve moved their fiber arts businesses into the school.

While they’re celebrating phase one, they’re looking forward to a future when the schoolhouse will be a one-stop destination.

Chris Armbrust says about this weekend’s festivities, “We have animals on site and they can do some shopping and learn all about what we are about and see the plans for phase two. ”

Teresa Perleberg says their future plans include lodging and a chef on site. She adds, “So if you’re out of state and you want to come learn all about the fiber arts you can come here and stay. We’ll have retreats for all kinds of arts.”

