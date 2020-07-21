UPDATE: Restriction on Red River in Grand Forks lifted

Non-motorized watercrafts are still asked to remain cautious.

UPDATE: The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office has lifted its restriction on a section of the Red River.

The Sheriff’s Office initially closed a quarter-mile section after seven kayakers got caught in the current, but now say the current has slowed enough to lift the restriction.

Non-motorized watercrafts are still asked to remain cautious north of the Kennedy Bridge to the Riverside Dam.

Concerns about the Red River can be reported to Sergeant Thomas Inocencio at 701-780-8280.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office has restricted a quarter-mile section of the Red River after seven kayakers got caught in the current.

Officers were called to the Riverside Dam at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Sunday for an overturned kayak.

While the officers were assisting the initial kayakers, three more people got caught in the current. All seven people were able to reach the shoreline with their kayaks and were transported back to their launch point.

As a result of the incidents, the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office decided to close the section on the upstream of the Riverside Dam until conditions improve. The restricted area is marked.

The seven people caught in the current on Sunday were wearing life jackets.