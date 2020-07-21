Two MSUM student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

MOORHEAD, MN — Two student-athletes at Minnesota State University – Moorhead have tested positive for COVID-19.

MSUM Athletic Director Doug Peters confirms that exposure took place off campus.

The student-athletes were tested because someone they worked with tested positive.

Both student-athletes work in different places.

Procedures are in place to screen athletes daily prior to them being allowed into a workout.

Peters says there are currently 130 students on campus participating in workouts.

They include voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.