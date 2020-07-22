Grand Forks man arrested following hours long standoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks resident was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing police during a possible kidnapping investigation.

The Grand Forks Police Department says 33-year-old Edward Harper Jr. was accused of kidnapping and officers were sent to speak with him.

The officers found Harper Jr. near the 2200 block of Gateway Drive, but he fled on foot.

Officers learned that Harper Jr. was possibly armed and as a precaution broadcast an emergency message asking residents to remain in their homes.

After searching the area, officers learned that Harper Jr. was hiding in a residence in the 2200 block of 12th Avenue North. Officers and Special Operations Group teams set up a perimeter around the residence.

Two people left the house prior to Harper Jr. One was spoken to and let go. The second person, 34-year-old Cesar Cruz of Grand Forks, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Harper Jr. was the last person to leave the residence and was arrested on three unrelated warrants. He remains under investigation for the kidnapping allegation.

Officers discovered firearms in the residence where Harper Jr. was hiding.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.