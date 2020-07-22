Officer Involved Shooting in rural Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, MN – The Clay County sheriff reports there’s been an officer-involved shooting overnight.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Glyndon police officer tried to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation but the driver failed to pull over and there was a pursuit.

During the chase, the officer fired his gun at the vehicle.

No one was injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

