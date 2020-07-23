60 People respond to Fargo Police’s undercover pedophilia sting operation

The 60 people that responded did so within six hours of the ads being posted.

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D.–Sixty people responded to the Fargo Police Department’s undercover operation which targeted people who wanted to engage in sexual activity with children.

Fargo Police partnered with the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force to place ads on several websites.

The 60 people that responded did so within six hours of the ads being posted.

Police say three men were arrested after they took further action to meet with a child for sex at a local hotel.

Forty-six-year-old Kalcey Reid Wike of West Fargo, 26-year-old Christopher Dane Daggett of Moorhead and 58-year-old Jeffrey James Wold of Fargo were arrested for patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity.