Fargo-based Airmen named N.D. Air National Guard Family of the Year

MINOT, N.D.–The North Dakota Air National Guard recently named Family of the Year during a ceremony at the Minot Air Force Base.

Airmen Staff Sgt. Jessica Harper and Staff Sgt. Sarah Harper received the award. Both Airmen are assigned to the 219th Security Forces Squadron which is part of the Fargo-based 119th Wing.

Maj. Greg Goodman, 219th Security Forces Squadron commander, said, “Both of these Airmen had such a positive impact on our squadron through their efforts planning and coordinating memorable events for unit members. They’re also actively involved in serving our community, volunteering as coaches, organizing fundraisers and delivering meals in their off-duty time.”

Staff. Sgt. Sarah Harper has been a full-time active Guard Reserve member since 2015 and Staff Sgt. Jessica Harper recently joined the unit last March.