Fargo Man Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges For His Alleged Involvement in Downtown Riot

FARGO, N.D. — Federal prosecutors say there is probable cause to believe 30-year-old Errick Toa committed civil disorder.

They claim he unlawfully obstructed law enforcement and impeded commerce.

During the riot, they say Toa was seen inciting violence by jumping on top of an occupied police car and breaking the windshield.

Multiple squad cars were damaged during the night.

OneFargo organizer Wess Philome who showed up to Toa’s hearing at the federal courthouse with a small group says they feel Toa is being unfairly treated.

“I wanted Errick to know that there are people who stand with him and behind him and make sure he is given a fair and just trial,” Philome said.

This is the first federal charge in North Dakota as a result of civil unrest and riots.

Philome says Toa should not be facing federal charges while former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson faces no charges for his undercover role during the riot which the police chief claims was not under his authority.

Osmundson is still getting a hefty pension.

“I don’t think it’s fair that one side is being punished so severely while the other side is making 113 thousand dollars in taxpayer dollars is walking freely at this time,” Philome said.

Toa is expected to be back in court on September 15th.

Philome says he will also be back in court and encourages others to show their support.