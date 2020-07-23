Fargo School Board will discuss renaming multiple district buildings

FARGO, ND — Fargo School Board’s Governance Committee recommended the full board come up with new policies regarding the renaming of school district facilities.

The committee will again discuss the topic at their next meeting on August 11.

The discussion stemmed from a community meeting last week where residents asked the Fargo Human Rights commission to request the school board rename Woodrow Wilson High School. school.

Wilson was a segregationist, and appointed many segregationists to cabinet positions in his administration, resulting in widespread segregation in the federal government.

Governance Committee member Jim Johnson said this morning the policy must include looking thoroughly at how they rename schools, as their is possibly more than 6 school district buildings that could be renamed due to their historical links to slavery, segregation, and the oppression of people of color.