Cooling Off During Hot Weather While Staying Safe From COVID-19

Medical experts are reminding people you need to be extra careful when you go outside

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Public pools are a hot spot for people to come cool off.

COVID-19 is causing new changes to pools across the metro.

“We have no chairs, no horizontal surfaces on the facility, everything is secured and put away.

Our capacity is normally 277 patrons. We are down to 207. We would love to open it up completely but we can’t,” Facilities Operations Manager For West Fargo Parks Jamie Olson said.

Olson says he has his staff with water available for people as well as reminding people to wear sunscreen.

Parents we spoke to say it’s great to have a safe place to bring your kids.

“Well we planned this kind of a kids friends pool day and it just happened to be one of the hottest days and where else could you be,” West Fargo Parent Matt Telstd said.

“Key is of course what we call timing, timing one for how much you have had to drink with water or hydration and how much time you spend outdoors,” Communications Manager For F-M Ambulance Don Martin said.