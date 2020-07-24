States Attorneys Office denies charges against man arrested in undercover pedophilia sting operation

FARGO, N.D.–One of the three men originally arrested during the Fargo Police Department’s undercover pedophilia sting operation will not face charges.

The States Attorneys Office made the decision to not move forward with the charges against 46-year-old Kalcey Reid Wike.

The Attorneys Office did not say why Wike will not be charged, but did confirm charges against the other two men, 26-year-old Christopher Dane Daggett and 58-year-old Jeffrey James Wold.