Van Crashes Into Grand Forks Apartment

Juvenile arrested for DUI, Unqualified Operator and Reckless Driving

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks police arrest a juvenile after he crashed a van into an apartment building.

Police say it happened shortly after 9:00 Saturday night at 4240 5th Avenue North.

When firefighters arrived, they found a hole through a bedroom wall and the vehicle still running in the kitchen.

No one was at home at the time.

Police say the juvenile lives in the area and took his parents’ vehicle. He was driving fast when he lost control of the vehicle.

He was arrested for DUI, Unqualified Operator and Reckless Driving.