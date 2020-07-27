Be Cautious of Seeds Coming from China

People in North Dakota report getting unsolicited seeds in the mail

BISMARCK, N.D. — A warning after people in North Dakota say they’ve gotten unsolicited packages from China with seeds in them.

That’s from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the North Dakota State Seed Department.

Officials in other states have also reported similar instances.

The state’s agriculture commissioner says he’s not sure why these seeds are being sent or what the motives are behind this.

He says the seeds may be invasive and introduce diseases harmful to plants or livestock.

If you receive a package like this, you’re asked to report it.