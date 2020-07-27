Grand Forks man cited after causing three vehicle crash

No one was injured during the crash.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks man caused a three vehicle crash on Sunday after failing to avoid a parked vehicle.

The Grand Forks Police Department says 42-year-old Thomas Barendt was traveling east in the 2400 block of 36th Avenue South at approximately 5:45 p.m. when he struck a Pickup parked on the side of the road.

Police say the momentum from the crash caused Barendt’s vehicle to flip over and push the Pickup into a parked SUV. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Barendt was cited for care required.