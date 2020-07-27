Police: Bicyclist possibly involved in Moorhead crash can’t recall what happened

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A passenger and bicyclist are sent to the hospital after a crash in Moorhead.

It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon on the 1300 block of 12th Avenue South.

Police say an SUV left the road and struck a tree.

The jaws of life were used to get a person out of the vehicle. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

The department says officers found a woman that appears to be involved in the crash. The biker has minor injuries and claims they couldn’t recall what happened.

This is an active investigation and police want you to call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660 if you have any information on what happened.