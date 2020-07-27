UND reschedules season opener against Valparaiso

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota and Valparaiso University have mutually agreed on an adjustment regarding football schedules for this season. Due to the Pioneer Football League’s announcement of a conference-only slate in 2020, the schools will move the previously scheduled game from Sept. 3, 2020 to Sept. 20, 2025.

“I want to thank Valpo AD, Mark LaBarbara, for his constant communication over the last few months,” said North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves . “Our initial priority was to try and reschedule this game to a future year, and we were able to do that to 2025. As far as the opening week of this year, we will continue to monitor the ever-changing landscape and if a situation arises that makes sense we will explore it.”