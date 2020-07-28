3-Year-Old pulled from Otter Tail County lake identified

It happened at the Eagle Lake public swimming area on Friday afternoon

UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has identified the child who died after being pulled from Eagle Lake on July 24.

Authorities say 3-year-old Clare Glenetske was flown to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where she passed away two days later.

A GoFundMe has been organized to raise funds for the Glenetske family.

A visitation for Clare will be held on July 31 and an open house fellowship will follow her funeral on August 1.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A three-year-old dies after being pulled from a lake in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff’s department says the child was unconscious when they were taken out of the water at the Eagle Lake public swimming area on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say CPR was performed by three people who were nearby.

The child was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the metro.

Crews from Ashby Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance, the Minnesota DNR and the Battle Lake Police Department assisted the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Department with the call.