Fargo Airport to conduct active shooter exercise July 29

FARGO, N.D.–Employees at Hector International Airport will be taking part in an active shooter exercise on Wednesday.

The exercise is meant to train employees what to do in the event of an active shooter.

The Airport Authority along with the Fargo Police Department will be conducting the exercise.

Fargo Police say the exercise will be done between flights and will not cause any disruptions.

Airport visitors can expect to see emergency vehicles surrounding the terminal and announcements about the drill posted throughout the buildings.