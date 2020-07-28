Farm Journal announces #FarmONTM concert to benefit 4-H
The full lineup will be announced at a later date.
LENEXA, Kan.–Farm Journal is partnering with the National 4-H Council to put on a #FarmONTM benefit concert on August 27.
The concert will feature award-winning country artist Lee Brice and other country artists who have a love for agriculture and education. The full lineup will be announced at a later date.
Both Farm Journal and the National 4-H Council are part of large movements helping to educate and engage farmers, ranchers and youth. The concert will bring both organizations together for a common goal.
Charlene Finck, president of Farm Journal, said, “Farm Journal’s #FarmON movement has been a rally cry for farmers and ranchers during this time. This virtual concert will provide a direct channel for
people to show their support and donate to 4-H, which is right in line with #FarmON’s mission to be of
utmost service to those in need.”
The concert will be broadcast for free beginning at 7 p.m.