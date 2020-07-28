Farm Journal announces #FarmONTM concert to benefit 4-H

The full lineup will be announced at a later date.

LENEXA, Kan.–Farm Journal is partnering with the National 4-H Council to put on a #FarmONTM benefit concert on August 27.

The concert will feature award-winning country artist Lee Brice and other country artists who have a love for agriculture and education. The full lineup will be announced at a later date.

Both Farm Journal and the National 4-H Council are part of large movements helping to educate and engage farmers, ranchers and youth. The concert will bring both organizations together for a common goal.

Charlene Finck, president of Farm Journal, said, “Farm Journal’s #FarmON movement has been a rally cry for farmers and ranchers during this time. This virtual concert will provide a direct channel for

people to show their support and donate to 4-H, which is right in line with #FarmON’s mission to be of

utmost service to those in need.”

The concert will be broadcast for free beginning at 7 p.m.