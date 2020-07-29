Fargo Police warn of Fentanyl laced pills connected to several overdoses

The pills are connected to several overdosed throughout North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is warning the community about counterfeit pills that have been laced with Fentanyl.

The pills are connected to several overdosed throughout North Dakota.

Police say the pills resemble 30mg Oxycodone. They have a greet tint and usually are printed with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other side.

Anyone who illegally obtains pills resembling Oxycodone should be cautions as they could be laced with Fentanyl and lead to serious injury or death.

Fargo Police assure that prescription 30mg Oxycodone dispensed by a legitimate pharmacy is safe.