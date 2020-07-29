Weeding Out Misinformation, Bad Producers in the CBD Industry

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. — “We had no clue as far as growing anything like this before, as a farmer you put a seed in the ground and things happen,” Matt Ruckheim said.

R Bottled Gold CBD is a hemp based business by Casey Ruckheim and her husband Matt.

The pair have been growing for over a year, selling multiple different types of CBD oils.

Farming over 10 acres with more than 20,000 seeds planted.

Hemp farming was legalized nationwide in the 2018 Farm Bill.

The couple says they are hoping this up and coming industry is not stunted by the FDA and bad producers.

“Ya know, we can guarantee what it says on the label is what’s in the bottle is being tested, but that’s not the case for all the new CBD companies trying to sell products,” Casey said.

They say the FDA needs to modernize for growers and sellers.

They prevents CBD producers from advertising any potential health benefits or claims from people who say the products work.

“I get something that’s going to take your pain away or it’s going to help with x,y or z but I think people are, but they are looking for a more natural way of taking care of themselves,” Casey said.

The pair of farmers says hemp growing is not common in the county but have noticed more farmers picking up the product.

They hope education about hemp will grow along with the industry so people know what they are buying and can get the full benefits.

“It has to contain what it says on the labels so that people are never short changed. They are getting what they paid for and what they want,” Casey said.

For more information, visit R Bottled Gold CBD