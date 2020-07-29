West Fargo Public Library waives existing fines and goes fine free

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Public Library will no longer be charging fines for overdue materials.

Additionally, all existing overdue fines will be forgiven. Patrons should see the fines disappear in their accounts within the next few weeks.

Library Director Carissa Hansen said, “Under this new policy, patrons with overdue items won’t be turned away due to financial circumstances. This is an incredibly important step for us, as we aim to be accessible to all people regardless of socioeconomic status. We don’t want patrons to avoid the library or be unable to use our resources due to inability to pay a fine.”

Patrons will still have to pay for lost or damaged items, but the fines will be removed if the materials are returned in good condition.

Library patrons are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting the library.