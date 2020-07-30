Man arrested at Graver Inn after breaking in and threatening people

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested at the Graver Inn Thursday morning after smashing the glass on a security door and threatening people inside.

Fargo Fire and Fargo Police were called to 123 Roberts Street North for the fire alarms. Police were notified of a bloody man inside the building trying to enter occupied apartments.

After searching the building, police found 23-year-old Aaron Hadley on the third floor. Hadley appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and covered in his own blood.

Witnesses told police that Hadley ripped the handle off the security door and used it to gain access to the building. Once Hadley was inside, he attempted to enter the apartments and threatened people.

Hadley was taken to a local hospital before being arrested for felony criminal trespass, terrorizing and criminal mischief.

