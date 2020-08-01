West Fargo’s Andy Young Heading To Majors

The former Packer was called up from the 60-max taxi squad

WEST FARGO – Former West Fargo High School baseball standout Andy Young has been called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks 30-man roster according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Prior to Major League Baseball resuming last month, Young was on the Diamondbacks 60-man taxi squad of players that was selected after the cancelation of the minor league season.

Arizona is 3-5 and hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. CDT today (Saturday, August 1).

Young, a 2012 graduate of West Fargo High School, was the 2012 North Dakota High School Coaches Association Class A Senior Player of the Year in 2012 and also was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year that spring helping the Packers to a state championship.

Young was named to the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster on November 20, 2019 following a successful season between Double-A (Jackson Generals) and Triple-A (Reno Aces) where he combined to hit 29 home runs and hit for a .271 average.

Prior to the 2019 season, Young was part of a blockbuster trade between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Diamondbacks that was headlined by Arizona shipping perennial all-star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis in exchange for a multiple-player package that included Young. St. Louis drafted Young in the 37th Round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

MLB Pipeline, a Major League Baseball Draft and prospect media organization, named Young as one of Major League Baseball’s Top 10 Second Base prospects heading into the 2020 season. Young checked in at No. 10 on the MLB Pipeline ranking list of second base prospects.

Courtesy: NDHSAA