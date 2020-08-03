Eagles HC Pederson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pederson is asymptomatic

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday night.

According to the Eagles Pederson, 52, is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently self-quarantining and in communication with the team’s medical staff.

The Super Bowl-winning coach reportedly told the team during an unscheduled meeting Sunday night after receiving his second positive test.

The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

According to reports, assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley will handle the day-to-day coaching duties while Pederson remains involved virtually.

Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.