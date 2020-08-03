Hotel Donaldson temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FARGO, ND — Fargo’s Hotel Donaldson has closed temporarily because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to their Facebook page, the hotel, lounge and hodo to go are allow temporarily closed.

Their post continues to report:

Unfortunately, after exceeding required COVID-19 safety practices, someone on our team tested positive.

The teammate was not at work when they began feeling ill, and hasn’t been at work since.

We learned of the result on Saturday, online.

Before speaking to a health care professional, or Public Health (closed on weekends) we decided to close our business, have the team tested and learn what other steps to take after speaking to a Public Health Professional as soon as possible on Monday.

We’ll be in touch.