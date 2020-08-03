Two killed in Becker County crash

Joe Radske,

SHELL LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN — Two people were killed after a Sunday evening crash involving a van and a motorcycle.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 7:28 p.m. on August 2, 2020 a crash occurred at the intersection of County Highway 39 and Bass Lake Road north of Snellman in Shell Lake Township.

A motorcycle driven by Leonard Lewis Holmer, age 50, of rural Perham was southbound on County Highway 39 when it collided with a van driven by Roy Oscar Lattie, age 57, of White Earth.

Holmer and his wife, Nancy Marlene Holmer, 51, who was a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lattie was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s  with undertermined injuries.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Carsonville Fire and Rescue Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department and MN State Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.

