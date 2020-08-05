Authorities locate stolen vehicle

UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports the vehicle has been located.

CLAY COUNTY, ND — The Clay County Sheriff’s office is looking to talk to the driver of a stolen vehicle.

In a release they say they’re investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from the Kragnes area.

The vehicle is described as a 2013 Blue Ford F-150 with MN plates of EJJ523.

The driver is described as a white male, bald, with no shirt on.

The vehicle was last seen around 11:55 AM in the area of the Loaf and Jug, which is located at 3201 Broadway Street in Fargo.

If you see the above vehicle, do not approach the driver.

Please contact your local Law Enforcement agency.