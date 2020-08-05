City Of Fargo Is Interviewing Candidates To Be The Next Police Chief

The names of the finalists will be released later this week according to the city's media relations.

FARGO, N.D. – The Police Chief Selection Committee holding a session to continue the search to replace former Chief David Todd who retired last month.

Mayor Tim Mahoney gave a brief introduction and later went into executive session to meet with the individual candidates who were selected for an interview.

He also briefly discussed claims that he broke the law when he revealed a candidate for chief.

“As hiring managers, the team possessed information for the purpose necessary to select interim chief. This information was independent of the confidential information provided to all of us as the full selection committee,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

