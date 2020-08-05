K9 Kash Outfitted With Protective Vest By Non-Profit Group

MOORHEAD, Minn. — K9 Kash is ready to take down some bad guys thanks to a new bullet and stab protective vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s.

Kash and Officer Johnson with Moorhead Police completed their training and began working the streets last November.

The K9 is certified in criminal apprehension and narcotics

Vested Interest in K9s is a non-profit that has supplied nearly four thousand vests to K9s in all 50 states worth nearly $7 million.

Each vest costs between $1,700 and $2,300.