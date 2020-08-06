14 Minnesota bars and restaurants caught violating Executive Order

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent 14 warning letters to bars and restaurants caught violating Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-74.

According to the Executive Order, bar and restaurant employees are required to wear masks, place tables more than six feet apart and serve to no more than 50 percent capacity.

Between July 4 and July 13, investigators surveyed 919 bars and restaurants throughout the state. The DPS sent 10 warning letters to businesses caught violating all three requirements. Four additional letters were sent on June 26.

The DPS says its goal is to educate businesses before taking enforcement action.

The 14 bars and restaurants caught violating the order were followed up with and DPS says they are now in compliance.

Anyone who witnesses a bar or restaurant violating the executive order can call local law enforcement or contact the Department of Health by calling 651-297-1304.