Fargo Police searching for person of interest in Moorhead teen’s death

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moorhead man.

Police say an alleged fight broke out at 1102 Westrac Dr S on August 4 between several people.

When officers arrived they found Cameron Caleb Camacho with life threatening injuries. Camacho was taken to a local hospital where he died the following day.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Hunt of Fargo was arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Additionally, Fargo Police are looking to interview 25-year-old Larry Darnell Evans Jr of Fargo. Evans is described as being 6’5, 300 pounds with short black hair.

Evans may be driving a gold 2005 Pontiac G6 with North Dakota plates 073DBU.

Anyone with information about Evans’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493.