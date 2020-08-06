NDSU Football Reports Ahead of Training Camp Friday

Season still planned to go on as scheduled

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football reported ahead of training camp, which starts on Friday. The Missouri Valley is one of six conferences staying firm about playing football come the fall.

The Big Sky and Pioneer League are the latest conferences rumored to not play a season. The Division One Board of Governors said if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport or division cancel its season, there would be no postseason.

With the number still under that percentage and the plan to go on as normal, the expectations for NDSU coming off their eighth FCS Championship remains the same.

“If you ask the coaches or the players, I don’t think the expectation are different than any other year,” athletic director Matt Larsen said. “Were going to come out, compete and get better everyday. This year were just going to make sure we can make it as safe as possible and not that we don’t every year, we always want to make it really safe but there’s just a little newness to that this year. I think for them, they’re just going to come out everyday, play Bison football and get better every single day.”

KVRR Sports will have reaction from day one in Sports Extra.